Ravens CB Returns vs. Buccaneers After Injury
The Baltimore Ravens defense got hit with the injury in the first half of Week 7's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens appeared shaken up after covering Bucs star receiver Mike Evans downfield toward the end zone. After Evans dropped the touchdown, the two fell to the ground in the back of the end zone in visible pain.
Stephens returned on Baltimore's next defensive drive but Evans was later ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a hamstring injury.
Though Stephens got beat on the route, his presence affected Evans from making a clean catch, which paid off big time for Baltimore. A few plays later, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey came up with an interception in the back of the end zone to end the drive.
Stephens, 26, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's started 37 of 54 regular-season games for Baltimore since his rookie year while tallying 217 total tackles (162 solo), 26 pass breakups and two interceptions. He started both of Baltimore's playoff games last season, totaling 12 tackles in those contests.
He recently talked about the defense's inconsistencies this season.
"If teams want to believe, they can believe the numbers that they want and they can think it's going to be a cakewalk," Stephens said. "But at the same time, we've got to go out there and do what we do and make it as hard as possible on the quarterback and receivers."
Unfortunately for the Ravens, the secondary got hit with another injury in the first half as the aforementioned Humphrey suffered a knee injury that made him questionable to return for the second half.
The Ravens will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.
