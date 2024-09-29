Ravens, Bills Predictions End With Surprising Split
NFL fans are watiting all day for Sunday night, as the primetime showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills may just be the best game of the week.
Baltimore is finally in the win column after barely surviving against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Buffalo is one of the last remaining undefeated teams after a beatdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. This game is still the AFC heavyweight matchup everyone expected before the season, even if the two teams are in very different situations.
In a testament to how close the two teams are, analysts are pretty much evenly split on deciding the winner. The Ravens' website surveyed predictions from 60 analysts across 10 different outlets, with 32 of them picking Baltimore to win. That's about as close as it gets.
For those picking the Ravens, the strong rushing attack led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is the obvious key to victory. The duo ran all over the Cowboys' defense last week, and keeping the train rolling against a banged-up unit would go a long way.
“Both teams will want to play from ahead, but the Ravens will have the slightest advantage as they pound a wounded defense with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson for a win that puts their season back on track,” wrote Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun, who predicted a 27-24 Ravens win.
On the other hand, those picking the Bills believe they'll wear the Raven down and continue their hot start. Buffalo has been virtually flawless since the first half of Week 1, and Baltimore- which hasn't played a full 60-minute game all season - will need to be at its best to come out on top.
“The Ravens have the crowd, the coaching and the personnel to knock the Bills out of cruise control," wrote Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner, who predicted a 26-24 Bills victory. "But should they really be field goal favorites?
"Quarterback Josh Allen looks like the NFL’s best player. Buffalo’s offensive line is superior. And its defense — while perhaps not as talented as the Ravens’ and certainly not as healthy — has been far more reliable. Only a fool would count out Lamar Jackson in prime time, but games come down to those crucial advantages.”
Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium, with fireworks sure to follow.
