Ravens vs. Bills: How to Watch, Stream, Listen
There's nothing quite like a primetime showdown between Super Bowl contenders, and Sunday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills looks to be exactly that.
A 1-2 start is less than ideal for the Ravens, but they're still a vary talented team with clear Super Bowl aspirations. Meanwhile, the Bills are red-hot amidst a 3-0 start, and now face possibly their toughest test yet in a raucous environment.
It's a matchup no NFL fan will want to miss, so here's how to follow along with the action live.
Date: Sept. 29, 2024
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium
National TV: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, NFL+ (in-market)
Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM), SiriusXM Radio Ch. 85 or 225.
National Radio: Westwood One Sports
The last meeting between these two came in Week 4 of the 2022 season, which Buffalo won 23-20 on the road. In a story that's all too familiar at this point, the Ravens surrendered a 17-point lead in the second quarter due to several self-inflicted errors. It goes without saying, but the Ravens will look to avoid the same fate this time.
The stakes are very high for both teams as well. For the Ravens, avoiding just their second 1-3 start under John Harbaugh is critical for their early playoff chances. Additionally, climbing out of an 0-2 hole to get back to .500 with wins over the Bills and Dallas Cowboys would be quite impressive.
For the Bills, a chance to start 4-0 for the first time since 2020 is on the line. The AFC is as cutthroat as they come, and getting ahead early in the playoff race can make all the difference. A win over the Ravens would also be critical come playoff time, assuming Baltimore overcomes a slow start to make it to the dance.
Baltimore is a slight betting favorite ahead of kickoff, but only time will tell who comes out on top.
