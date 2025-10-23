Ravens Make Series of Roster Moves, Elevating Rookie
Following their second practice ahead of the team's interconference home matchup with the Chicago Bears in Week 8, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh officially announced a pair of roster transactions that were expected to be made since before their bye.
The team is placing third-year outside linebacker Tavius Robinson on non-season-ending injured reserve with a broken foot suffered in Week 6 and activating rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones from the reserve Non-Football Injury list.
This development, while unfortunate for Robinson, marks the nearing of an end to a longer-than-expected wait for Jones, who has been recovering from a shoulder surgery that he underwent during the pre-draft process. The surgery took longer to rehabilitate than anyone had expected. He has been practicing for less than a month, having missed the entire offseason program, training camp, the preseason, and the first six games of the regular season.
The Ravens selected him No. 91 overall out of LSU with the hopes that he'd be able to contribute or at least compete in a meaningful way this year, and while he still isn't quite up to speed to play this upcoming week, his progress and ramp-up will intensify.
"My shoulder is feeling well," Jones said. "It's holding up well outside, so I'm just going to keep attacking. It's in my rear view now, so I'm going to put it behind me and focus on [playing] ball."
After virtually meeting with team doctors, he has "pretty much" been cleared to play, although Harbaugh ruled him out for the Bears game. Nonetheless, Jones is excited to finally be a regular active participant in practice and not just a spectator and student of the game anymore, as has been the case for nearly half a year since getting drafted.
"It's been hard watching the guys practice," Jones said. "I've just been coming in here and lifting, keeping my head down, doing my treatment, doing everything I need to do to get back on the field. Now we're finally here after a long six [or] seven months."
The former SEC standout's first NFL practice was on Oct. 1, and even though he just started taking part in pass protection drills last week, he feels like the last three weeks have shown him that he can "compete at this level" and he is willing to do so at any position the coaching staff needs or prefers him to lineup.
"Whatever they need me to play, whatever's going to get me on the field. Same kind of mentality I had at LSU," Jones said. "Whatever spot opens up for me, I'm going to attack the opportunity."
Following the selection of Jones in the draft, the Ravens brass said they envisioned him possibly competing for one of the starting guard spots. He might also be another swing tackle option since they value positional versatility and veteran Joseph Noteboom has struggled when called upon to fill in for two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Although he was a career tackle in college who lined up as the right bookend, the Ravens need the most help on the interior at right guard. Incumbent Daniel Faalele has struggled mightily with consistency. He has blown blocking assignments that have been widely shared after every game, especially during the team's month-long losing streak.
