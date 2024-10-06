Ravens vs. Bengals Preview: Welcome to the Jungle
There's no such thing as an easy divisional game in the NFL, and playing in the gauntlet of the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens know that fact very well.
Even last season, when Baltimore put up an NFL-best 13-4 record, three of those losses came against their divisional opponents. The AFC North last season was also the was also the first division in the Super Bowl era to have every team finish with a winning record, and while that may not be the case this season, no team is a pushover.
On Sunday, the Ravens open their divisional slate with a tough road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore won both games last season, but it's worth noting that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was not fully healthy in either of those games. The Bengals may be 1-3, with their lone win coming last week against the Carolina Panthers, but they're a better team than that record would indicate.
"Guys were into it and very focused on the upcoming challenge, which is a rivalry game against the Bengals with a lot at stake early in the season like they all are when you play in this division," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "And we know what kind of game to expect; it's always that way, and we're looking forward to the challenge."
Offensively, the Ravens have found their identity over the past two weeks. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have been eating defenses alive on the ground recently, combining for nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns rushing in two games. The Bengals rank 25th against the run (145.5 yards allowed per game), so the Ravens will look to stick with what works.
"It's just a different unit," Jackson said Wednesday. "We've got different guys that we added to the offensive line, obviously, and then [we have] Derrick [Henry] in the backfield. Guys are different. Years in the past we had a great rushing attack as well, but [it's] just different guys doing it this time."
Defensively, Baltimore's secondary faces a stiff challenge. The Ravens rank 28th against the pass (257.5 yards allowed per game), and Burrow, as well as star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, can absolutely take advantage of that weakness. Luckily, the Ravens held Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen to just 180 passing yards last week, so they are improving on the back end of the defense.
"They have really great skill ... They always have," Harbaugh said. "They have a great scheme, they have great receivers, and it doesn't even stop with those two guys. Those two guys are top shelf-type wide receivers, but I think they have great depth in their receiving core. [Their] tight ends are really good receivers; they brought in Mike Gesicki. They have a good group of tight ends; they all do different things really well.
"Their running backs are playing really well. Both [Zack] Moss and [Chase] Brown are both playing excellent, running hard, [and] are very productive when they get the ball. It's a well-rounded offense."
Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, with Baltimore as a very slight favorite.
