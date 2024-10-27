Ravens vs. Browns: Three Things to Watch
Can the Baltimore Ravens make it six wins in a row?
The Ravens are heavily favored to win their sixth straight game when they go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but more often than not, we've seen records get completely thrown out the window when division rivals clash. Baltimore enters the divisional matchup riding a five-game winning streak, while Cleveland has lost five straight.
Here are three things to watch when the Ravens and Browns clash at Huntington Bank FIeld.
Can Ravens' reworked secondary hold up?
With the return of Arthur Maulet has come the loss of likely a pair of key members in the secondary.
Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins has already been ruled out due to a shoulder injury and an illness, while veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey is listed as doubtful with a knee injury. Jalyn Armour-Davis would be in line to see significant playing time in Wiggins and Humphrey's absence but he's questionable due to a hamstring injury.
With Browns quarterback Jameis Winston getting his first start of the season, it's fair to assume they will attempt to push the ball down the field. While Amari Cooper no longer being on the Browns means there isn't a particular receiver that strikes fear into an opposing defense, the trio of Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku is still a solid trio with a quarterback who can get them the ball.
Maulet, Brandon Stephens and the rest of the Ravens' retooled secondary will have to step up to avoid giving Cleveland a chance to get its offense on track against the league's worst pass defense.
Can Baltimore's defense continue to force turnovers?
A pair of interceptions by Humphrey, including one in the end zone, turned the game around for the Ravens in their 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
That appears to be one of the better paths for the Ravens defense to get stops. Unfortunately, Humphrey, who has four of the team's five interceptions this season, likely won't see the field.
Whether it's someone else stepping up in the secondary to get an interception or the Ravens leaning on a pass rush that's tied for fourth in sacks this season to force a fumble, generating turnovers against Winston, who has been more than prone to doing so in the past, will be key toward making sure the Ravens avoid being upset.
Will Rashod Bateman keep his momentum going?
With receiver Zay Flowers' status in flux due to an ankle injury, they'll need another receiver to step up even if he is healthy enough to play.
Rashod Bateman has been more than capable of shouldering that load with his performances of late. Bateman has caught 12 passes for 250 passes and two touchdowns and is coming off of a career night in which he caught four passes for 121 yards and a touchdown on a 49-yard pass from Lamar Jackson against Tampa Bay.
Bateman has appeared to turn a corner in his fourth season in the NFL, and his ability to keep building on his performances in the last three weeks will go a long way toward helping the Ravens win their sixth straight game.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!