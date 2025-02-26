Ravens Climb in Latest Player Report Card
For the second-straight year, the NFLPA released its team report cards of how all 32 franchises fare in various areas.
Also for the second-straight year, the Baltimore Ravens ranked around the middle of the pack. The Ravens came in at No. 13 overall in this year's report card, a slight improvement from their No. 15 ranking in 2024.
"Once again, the Baltimore Ravens finish in the middle of the pack, with no significant weaknesses," the NFLPA wrote. "It seems the team provides a very solid workplace environment for their players. Players appreciate the strong leadership from the owner, general manager, and head coach.
"Some improvements that players recommend include larger, more functional lockers, upgraded hot and cold tubs, and better communication with their families throughout the season."
The NFLPA also released each team's grade and ranking in specific areas. Baltimore's grades and rankings in those areas are as follows:
- Treatment of Families: C+ (17th)
- Food/Dining Area: B (14th)
- Nutritionist/Dietician: B (20th)
- Locker Room: B- (17th)
- Training Room: B- (17th)
- Training Staff: B- (22nd)
- Weight Room: B+ (15th)
- Strength Coaches: B+ (22nd)
- Team Travel: A- (11th)
- Head Coach: B (28th)
- Ownership: A (9th)
From that list, the most surprising ranking his head coach John Harbaugh being near the bottom of the league. According to the NFLPA's report, 75 percent of players feel that Harbaugh is "efficient with their time," and players described him as "moderately receptive" to feedback from the locker room.
On the other hand, owner Steve Bisciotti appears to be one of the more well-liked owners in the league. Bisciotti has been the Ravens' majority owner since 2004, and his efforts have yielded not just a successful team on the field, but a successful culture as well.
While there are definitely some areas to improve on, the Ravens seem like they have a strong overall operation.
