Ravens Coach Fired Up for Justin Tucker
For the first time in a long time, there was some semblance of doubt in the air when Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker lined up for a 56-yard field goal to tie the game with under two minutes left in regulation against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tucker, much like he has for the duration of his career, drilled the 56-yard field goal through the uprights to tie the game, then eventually won it in overtime with a 24-yard chip shot field goal to give the Ravens a 41-38 over the AFC North foe.
"I couldn't be more fired up for my guy 'J.T.' [Justin Tucker]," Ravens special teams coach Chris Horton told reporters. "He came out there; it wasn't an easy kick – he had that wind; it was blowing. He went out there; he approached it [like], 'This is the next kick.' He did a great job."
Leading into that kick, the five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler was 5 of 7 this season and had yet to make a field goal from 50 yards or further. Dating back to 2023, the future Hall-Of-Famer was just 1 of 7 on his field goal attempts from at least 50 yards away.
While Tucker's struggles in that situation gave plenty of reason for people to feel like they were on pins and needles at the moment, Horton didn't have any doubts about his kicker's ability to knot things up in the final two minutes of regulation. And in that moment, the version of Tucker who has long been as close to automatic as a kicker can get showed up when it mattered most for Baltimore.
"We have all the faith in the world in Justin [Tucker]," Horton said. "This dude is still a heck of a player; he's still a heck of a kicker; he still has the leg strength to get the ball there. With what was going on with that wind – he smashed that ball. That's the guy that we know. That's the Justin that, every time he goes out there that's who he wants to be."
Baltimore (3-2) will look to extend its winning streak to four when it faces the Washington Commanders (4-1) at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
