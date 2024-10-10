Ravens WR Bounces Back After Miscue
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace may not have been a huge factor in the box score, but make no mistake, he had himself quite an eventful game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Unfortunately, his first notable play of the day was notable for the wrong reason. In the second quarter, Wallace, who handled return duties with Deonte Harty sidelined, opted not to field a punt that ended up going out of bounds at the Ravens' 2. The Bengals then tackled Derrick Henry in the end zone for a safety on the very next play, and while they didn't score on the ensuing drive, they did score on their next four drives after that momentum swing.
It took a while, but Wallace eventually did find redemption. The fourth-year pro had two huge receptions in the fourth quarter, the first being a 12-yard gain on third down that set up first-and-goal and the second being a 19-yard gain that got the Ravens into Bengals territory on their final drive of regulation.
While he obviously would like to have that punt back, Wallace responded to his mistake admirably, even earning praise from head coach John Harbaugh.
"That has to be caught. [Wallace] knows that," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "He's going to want that one caught. You just have to get over there. You have to get over there to get squared up on it [and] fair catch it if you have to. Just catch it, but what I'm impressed with – talking about Tylan – is how he bounces back.
"[He had] two huge catches in the fourth quarter that we don't win the game without and the block to spring the game-winning run, right? So, sometimes you have a bad play. He knows that it put us in a bad spot. He's on our offense. He understands that, but he didn't get down about it. He didn't sit on the bench and pout about it at all. He just looks you right in the eye and says, 'OK, I'm still here. I'm going to find a way to make it up,' and he did."
Even with those two catches, Wallace's biggest play of the game may be one that doesn't even show up on the stat sheet. After the Ravens received a new lease on life in overtime, Wallace made a huge block on Henry's 51-yard run to set up the game-winning field goal. If he doesn't make that block, who knows what happens after?
Wallace hasn't seen too much playing time this season, but even with just his late contributions on Sunday, he has a lot to be proud of.
