Ravens Coach Hush On Eddie Jackson Absence
The Baltimore Ravens were without safety Eddie Jackson in their 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and there wasn't much clarity added to the situation after the game.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Jackson's absence but declined to comment on the situation. The team announced on Saturday that Jackson wouldn't be traveling with the team to Pittsburgh. Jackson's absence marked the second time he was a healthy scratch in three games.
Jackson played just 16 snaps on defense in the Ravens' 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 7.
The veteran safety has played in nine games this season, four of which he has started and has amassed 30 tackles, including one for a loss. He also has one quarterback hit and one pass defended.
Of his nine games played, Jackson has played over 50 percent of the snaps in five.
Jackson's last start came in the Ravens' 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 27. The eighth-year safety was credited with allowing seven catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns by Pro Football Reference, including the game-winning pass from Jameis Winston to Cedric Tillman. Jackson also had a pair of costly dropped interceptions in the loss.
Prior to signing with the Ravens this offseason, Jackson spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears and was a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro.
Baltimore now trails the Steelers by a game in the AFC North. The Ravens' defense performed well in Jackson's absence, not allowing a single touchdown even with a pair of turnovers putting them behind the 8-ball.
The Ravens drove to score with just over a minute left in the game but was stopped short on the two-point conversion on a keeper from Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore returns to primetime on Nov. 25 when it faces the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
