Ravens HC Jokes About Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Marriage
It seems that Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is a fan of the NFL's latest and greatest power couple.
In an interview with Us Magazine, Harbaugh became the latest NFL figure to comment on the now-famous relationship between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and music sensation Taylor Swift. In a joking tone, Harbaugh hoped that this newfound relationship could speed up Kelce's exit from the NFL and give the Ravens one less thing to worry about.
“I hope they get married,” Harbaugh said. “I hope they have a bunch of kids. Heck, maybe he’ll get ready to retire here pretty soon to pursue that family aspect of his life.”
“I would encourage that.”
Kelce terrorized the Baltimore defense during last season's AFC Championship Game, catching 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. The four-time All-Pro is one of the pillars of Kansas City's current dynasty, so his retirement would be great news to the rest of the AFC.
Harbaugh added that he doesn't consider himself a "Swiftie," but grew more familiar with her work thanks to his daughter Alison.
“I couldn’t say I’m a Taylor Swift fan because I don’t know enough of the songs,” Harbaugh said. "But the songs I’ve heard from my daughter over the years, I like ‘em. I think they’re excellent. I think she’s so talented. When you watch her perform, oh my god, it’s sick how talented she is.”
Baltimore opens the season against Kansas City on Sept. 5, so Harbaugh will have to try and contain Kelce at least one more time.
