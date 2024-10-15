Ravens Confirm Buccaneers Schedule Amidst Rumors
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Baltimore Ravens now turn their attention to next week's Monday Night Football showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While they prepare for that game, their opponents are trying to pick up the pieces back home. Last week, Hurricane Milton ravaged the Tampa Bay area in one of the worst storms the region has seen. Early damage estimates range from $30 billion-$50 billion according to Business Insider, and the death toll continues to rise.
Fortunately for the Bucs, their practice facility and Raymond James Stadium only sustained "cosmetic" damage in the storm, so next week's game will go on as planned.
"I've got nothing. Maybe Chad [Steele] has some information on that, but as far as we know, Chad says no. [We'll be in Tampa] as scheduled," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday.
The Bucs left Tampa on Tuesday morning and spent the week practicing at Tulane University. They defeated the New Orleans Saints 51-27 on the road Sunday, and their thoughts were with the community back home the entire time.
"The biggest thing is a lot of them were playing with heavy hearts, just seeing what was happening in Tampa Bay," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. "Our hearts pour out to the city. It's a tough city. It's a strong city. We don't really know what we're coming back to, but in our small part, this time we wanted to win one for the city and we're going to try to help in any way we can when we get back."
Videos during the storm showed Raymond James Stadium flooding, with the field resembling a lake more than an actual field. While that didn't impact the Bucs this weekend, it did force the South Florida Bulls, who also play at the venue, to move their game against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday to Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Speaking of USF, Harbaugh's daughter Alison is a graduate student there and plays for the Bulls' Lacrosse team. On Friday, the Ravens' leader expressed concern for his daughter's safety in the aftermath of the storm.
"I haven't heard anything," Harbaugh said. "I'm trying to gauge Alison's apartment complex right now because we don't really have word. We know the power is still out; we don't know if they're underwater. She has a car down there, so we're hoping it's not underwater. So, we have two things going on there. We don't know much about either at this point."
