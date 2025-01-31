Ravens Could Cut Offensive Star
The Baltimore Ravens' season came to an end when star tight end Mark Andrews dropped a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the final minutes of the Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
While Andrews had a great season before that, racking up a career-high 11 touchdowns in his seventh season with the Ravens, it may be the last down he plays with Baltimore.
"Andrews is entering the final year of his four-year, $56 million extension, and while I don't think the drop that ended their playoff loss to the Bills will matter much in Baltimore's thinking, he hasn't come close to matching the 1,361 yards he posted in his breakout 2021 campaign. He finished the season with 11 touchdowns but only 673 receiving yards across 17 games," ESPN's Bill Barnwell writes.
"The three-time Pro Bowler averaged 2.2 yards per route run last season, which ranked third among tight ends, behind George Kittle and Trey McBride. I think it's more likely the Ravens choose to let Andrews play out the final year of his deal, which would amount to $11 million. Given Isaiah Likely's production (477 yards, six scores), though, they could consider moving on and using that money elsewhere."
Let it be known: if the Ravens cut Andrews, it won't be because of his blunder against the Bills, but rather how it could help the rest of the roster.
The Ravens are looking for a way to save Ronnie Stanley, and cutting Andrews could be part of the solution. They also have some upgrades to make on the defensive side of the ball, but moving on from Andrews would be a big decision that the Ravens wouldn't take likely.
There's value in the decision to cut Andrews, but it likely doesn't outweigh what the team would be getting by keeping him around and continuing to cement his legacy as one of the best players in franchise history.
