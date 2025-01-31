Raven Country

Ravens Could Cut Offensive Star

The Baltimore Ravens could make a shocking decision this offseason with one of their top players.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter as Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) defends at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter as Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) defends at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens' season came to an end when star tight end Mark Andrews dropped a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the final minutes of the Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

While Andrews had a great season before that, racking up a career-high 11 touchdowns in his seventh season with the Ravens, it may be the last down he plays with Baltimore.

"Andrews is entering the final year of his four-year, $56 million extension, and while I don't think the drop that ended their playoff loss to the Bills will matter much in Baltimore's thinking, he hasn't come close to matching the 1,361 yards he posted in his breakout 2021 campaign. He finished the season with 11 touchdowns but only 673 receiving yards across 17 games," ESPN's Bill Barnwell writes.

"The three-time Pro Bowler averaged 2.2 yards per route run last season, which ranked third among tight ends, behind George Kittle and Trey McBride. I think it's more likely the Ravens choose to let Andrews play out the final year of his deal, which would amount to $11 million. Given Isaiah Likely's production (477 yards, six scores), though, they could consider moving on and using that money elsewhere."

Let it be known: if the Ravens cut Andrews, it won't be because of his blunder against the Bills, but rather how it could help the rest of the roster.

The Ravens are looking for a way to save Ronnie Stanley, and cutting Andrews could be part of the solution. They also have some upgrades to make on the defensive side of the ball, but moving on from Andrews would be a big decision that the Ravens wouldn't take likely.

There's value in the decision to cut Andrews, but it likely doesn't outweigh what the team would be getting by keeping him around and continuing to cement his legacy as one of the best players in franchise history.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News