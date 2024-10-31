Ravens Could Have Familiar Role for Diontae Johnson
The Baltimore Ravens traded for Carolina Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson in hopes that he could provide Lamar Jackson with another weapon in the passing game but it appears the team has some additional plans for the sixth-year wideout.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that the coaching staff will take a look at using Johnson as a punt returner, a role he primarily held during his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"We sure would (consider it)," Harbaugh said when asked about Johnson in the return game. "He's talked about it, he was out there today with the punt returners and just get the rust knocked off probably and help us in that area as well."
Johnson, who spent the first five years of his career with the Steelers after they selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was Pittburgh's primary punt returner during his rookie season. In 2019, he returned 20 punts for 248 yards and a touchdown. His 12.4 yards per punt return that season was best in the NFL and was highlighted by the 85-yard punt return touchdown he had in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.
He talked about that aspect of his game upon arriving in Baltimore.
"It's been a minute since I've been back on punt return," Johnson said. "Whatever they need me to do to help the team win, or any way I can contribute, right now that's my main focus."
A one-time Pro Bowler, Johnson could help temporarily fill a void on special teams after the Ravens placed lead returner Deonte Harty on injured reserve. Before suffering his knee injury, Harty had returned eight punts for 85 yards and four kickoffs for 98 yards so far this season.
Johnson will make his Ravens debut in Week 9 at home against the Denver Broncos.
