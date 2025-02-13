Ravens Could Poach Speedy WR from Hated Rival
The Baltimore Ravens definitely have a pair of reliable wide receivers at their disposal in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, but behind those two, the depth chart is thin.
Both Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace are slated to hit free agency, and while Devontez Walker is talented, he logged just one catch during his rookie campaign.
As a result, the Ravens may look to add another receiver in the coming months, although they don't exactly have a ton of money to throw around, which may prevent them from seriously pursuing a big name like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin.
The good news is there are plenty of other intriguing options for Baltimore, and that includes a familiar face of an AFC North rival: Elijah Moore.
Moore has spent the last couple of seasons with the Cleveland Browns and has been mired in a horrendous quarterback situation.
For that reason, Moore's production has been stunted. This past season, he caught 61 passes for 538 yards and a touchdown, good for a meager average of just 8.8 yards per catch.
That is unacceptable for a player with Moore's speed, and while some of that blame can be placed on his shoulders, he is also a product of a miserable offense.
The Ravens, on the other hand, should be able to provide him with much better circumstances to make better use of his talents.
While Baltimore does employ a run-heavy offense, both Flowers and Bateman got opportunities in 2024, and while Moore may only be the No. 3 receiver for the Ravens, he would at least be a part of a system that may be able to break him loose as a downfield weapon.
The 24-year-old shouldn't be too expensive, so Baltimore could probably land him even with the team's limited financial situation.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!