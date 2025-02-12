Ravens Could Shake Up Offseason With Huge WR Trade
Trade proposals that feature the Baltimore Ravens acquiring a star wide receiver are a dime a dozen, but every now and then, there's one that stands out.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron recently proposed five blockbuster trades that could turn the offseason upside down. One of those trades has the Ravens acquiring New York Jets star wide receiver Davante Adams, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler.
"The Ravens have needed more receiver help in the form of a difference-making X-receiver after finding success with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in recent campaigns," Cameron wrote. "Despite being snubbed for the MVP, Lamar Jackson is producing as one of the best signal callers charted in the PFF era (since 2006). His 95.3 overall grade in 2024 is the highest-ever recorded by a quarterback – playoffs included.
"Getting Jackson more help is crucial to capitalizing on his prolific play, and Adams could be the key."
This season, Adams, 32, had 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games this season. The Jets acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders in October, reuniting him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after they previously dominated with the Green Bay Packers. It took a while as the Jets struggled for much of the season, but Adams and Rodgers did find some of their old chemistry later on.
However, the Jets are reportedly moving on from Rodgers this offseason, meaning that Adams could very well be on the move again, especially with new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey looking to establish a new culture.
Adams may not be quite the receiver he once was, and he's probably not in the discussion for best receiver in the league anymore, but he can still be very productive. Assuming Flowers and Bateman continue to develop as expected, then adding Adams would give the Ravens a very dangerous receiving trio.
It's worth noting that there were some rumblings about the Ravens being interested in Adams when he wanted out of Vegas, especially after he went for 110 yards and a touchdown against them in Week 2, but those rumors quickly fizzled out. Now, though, there could be another chance if the Ravens so desire.
