Ravens Could Sign Jaire Alexander
The Baltimore Ravens are in the middle of their contender window for a Super Bowl ring, and they may need just one more ancillary piece or two to get over the hump.
Every great Super Bowl team has depth, and the Ravens are going to need some if they want to be a championship contender.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport named the Ravens as a potential landing spot for Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was cut by the team earlier this week.
"The Baltimore Ravens are one of the AFC’s top Super Bowl contenders. They also have a pretty clear need in the secondary — only the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed more passing yards per game in 2024," Knox wrote.
"Cale Ahearn of Fox 45 News wrote that given those deficiencies, it makes sense for the Ravens to kick the tires on adding Alexander."
“In theory, the cap space is there for an Alexander addition,” Ahearn said. There could be room in the Ravens' secondary, as well. Outside of starters Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins, Baltimore stands to suit up a handful of young corners looking to make their mark in the NFL, as well as a couple of veterans who have served in reserve roles throughout their careers. An Alexander addition could allow the Ravens to play one of their starters as a third corner in nickel and dime formations, and set the team up to possibly allow their top defender to follow a team's top receiver around the field.”
"Bringing in Alexander would allow the Ravens to leave Humphrey in the slot, which is his more natural position. And if Alexander can stay on the field, Baltimore’s biggest defensive weakness could become a strength."
Alexander was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville, the same college Lamar Jackson attended. Jackson and Alexander competed against one another in collegiate practices, so there may be a rapport already built there.
Alexander wouldn't necessarily start for the Ravens, but he would compete against veteran Chidobe Awuzie for reps on the outside while Humphrey is in the slot and last year's first-round pick Nate Wiggins would line up on the opposite side.
