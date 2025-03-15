Ravens Could Sign Super Bowl Champion
The Baltimore Ravens have made their initial spendings in free agency, re-signing offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and adding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ravens might want to consider adding one of Hopkins' former Chiefs teammates for their next free agency move.
Last Word on Sports writer Anthony Palacios lists the Ravens as a potential landing spot for Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu, who was on the team that won Super Bowl LVIII.
"The Baltimore Ravens never found a true replacement for Jadeveon Clowney after losing him last offseason. Broderick Washington and Travis Jones are two promising but unproven defensive linemen who aren’t up to Nnamdi Madubuike’s standards. Omenihu could earn himself a starting role opposite of Roquan Smith to get after the quarterback," Palacios wrote of Omenihu.
Omenihu, 27, spent most of the season on the sidelines with an injury, but he was able to come back for the stretch run of the year. He recorded six tackles and a sack in six games for the Chiefs, while adding nine tackles and a sack during Kansas City's run towards Super Bowl LIV, where the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Omenihu was a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2019 NFL Draft, and since he entered the league, he has picked up a lot of mileage in the playoffs. Omenihu has been eliminated no earlier than the conference championship in each of the last four seasons, two with the Chiefs and two with the San Francisco 49ers.
That playoff experience is invaluable, and it could be what helps the Ravens gain an edge over a team like the Chiefs or Buffalo Bills.
While Omenihu may not be a massive game-changer, he could be that player who makes the small differences count.
