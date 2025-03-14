Ravens Now Need Big NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens are still looking at free agents a few days into the new league year, but there focus has been zeroing in on the 2025 NFL Draft prospects.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon identified the Ravens as one of seven teams with "the most work to do" going into the draft this offseason.
"Ronnie Stanley is back for the Baltimore Ravens and they have added DeAndre Hopkins, but that otherwise has left them with little room to maneuver as the AFC's elite catches up to them," Gagnon writes.
"Guard Patrick Mekari is gone, as are defenders Brandon Stephens, Malik Harrison and Chris Board. And now, they're pretty much out of salary-cap space while faced with the need for upgrades elsewhere along the offensive line and reinforcements on defense.
"The Ravens have just six picks (two compensatory) in the first five rounds and none in the top 25. If they can't make the most of that with early-impact contributors, they will be faced with an even stiffer challenge from Cincinnati and Pittsburgh in the AFC North in 2025."
The other teams on Gagnon's list are the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks.
The Ravens offseason was always going to have the draft on a higher priority than free agency because Baltimore holds 11 picks this year. The Ravens need to have the roster space and cap room to bring on over a fifth of its potential roster, so that's a big reason why Baltimore hasn't spent much in free agency.
The Ravens will still keep their eyes out for potential free agents, but their goal should be identifying the best prospects possible with some of their 11 picks in next month's draft.
