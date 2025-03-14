Ravens LB's Brother Hits Another Game-Winner for Kentucky
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh is coming off a career year with 10 sacks in 2024, yet he might not even be the biggest sports star in his family right now.
That honor may now belong to his younger brother Otega Oweh, the leading scorer for the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team with 16.5 points per game. Leading a blue-blood team in scoring is already impressive enough, but Otega just had another signature moment on Thursday night.
Facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the SEC Tournament, the Wildcats trailed by one point with just one possession left to make something happen. Otega did just that, driving to the net for the game-winning layup with half a second to go and driving a dagger through the heart of his former team. Kentucky won 85-84 behind Otega's 27 points to advance to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.
As remarkable as that shot was, it wasn't even his first game-winner against his old team.
On Feb. 26, Otega hit another game-winning layup against Oklahoma to left Kentucky to an 83-82 victory on the road. That was his first game at Lloyd Noble Center since transferring, and the Sooners faithful let him hear it. Fans booed loudly during his introduction, and the student section even chanted "you're a traitor" when he was at the free throw line.
Despite back-to-back game-winners against his former team, Otega insists that the opponent doesn't matter for him.
"I'm just trying to hoop," Otega told reporters after Thursday's win. "It's not really the team. Although, it feels good, for sure. I don't know. We're all competitors, and we just want to go out there and get a win and do good in front of the crowd."
Otega and the Wildcats will look to build off this thrilling victory when they face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
