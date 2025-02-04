Ravens Could Trade For Familiar Face
The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to move forward with a better secondary for the 2025 season, but they may have to go backwards in order to achieve that.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Ravens should acquire Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Geno Stone in a trade during the offseason.
"The Ravens are less likely to be buyers in a trade because of their cap situation," Ballentine writes.
"However, they should be able to clear enough space through cuts, restructures and extensions to target one veteran if they feel it could patch a hole on the roster. Geno Stone would be an obvious strong addition. He left the Ravens in free agency last season but failed to make the impact the Bengals were probably looking for when they signed him."
Stone, who turns 26 in April, was a seventh-round pick by the Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He shuttled between the 53-man roster and practice squad during the 2020 COVID-laden season, but ended up with the Houston Texans, who claimed him off waivers, at the end of the year.
In 2021, Stone re-signed with the Ravens, where he was able to maintain more job security. Stone played in 49 regular season games across three years with the Ravens, but really emerged in 2023. Stone led the league in interceptions with seven that season, which prompted the Bengals to poach him in free agency on a two-year, $14 million deal.
This season with the Bengals, Stone recorded 43 tackles and three interceptions, which is an impressive stat line, but it might not be enough to keep him in Cincy.
That's why, at the very least, the Ravens should make a phone call to their rival just to see what his availability may be like this spring.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!