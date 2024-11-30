Ravens Lineman Will Face Mentor in Eagles Game
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Daniel Faalele has come a long way to get where he is now, both figuratively and literally.
Figuratively, the 25-year-old has taken a massive step forward this season. Despite being a natural tackle, Faalele earned the starting right guard job this offseason in surprising fashion. There have been some struggles along the way, but he is steadily improving as the season goes on.
Literally, Faalele is over 10,000 miles away from his hometown of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Coming halfway across the globe is never easy, but Faalele made it happen.
Few NFL players have made the journey from Austrailia, but Faalele will share the field with another on Sunday in Philadelphia Eagles star left tackle Jordan Mailata. Faalele is two years younger than Mailata, and followed his lead as a result.
"I definitely looked up to Jordan Mailata. That's my guy," Faalele said. "I've met him in person, he's talked to me, and I have his number. He's been a good resource for me and a great example to follow. Just giving me words of advice, words or wisdom, stuff like that."
Faalele and Mailata share more in common than just their home country. They were both former rugby players who made the switch to football, and both played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Mailata, however, is the far more accomplished of the two. He's started 64 of 69 games he's played for the Eagles, and is now one of the highest-paid linemen in the league after signing a three-year, $66 million extension earlier this year. All together, he's possibly the greatest success from the NFL's International Player Pathway program.
Faalele, who did not take part in the same program as he played college football at Minnesota, has a long way to go to match Mailata's success, but his improvement this season is still impressive to see.
