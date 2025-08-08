Ravens Edge Chosen as Potential Trade Candidate
Preseason action for the Baltimore Ravens has commenced, signaling the start of the NFL's regular season now sitting within a month away, but that doesn't mean the Ravens have to be done shaping their fall roster.
There's always tweaking to be done, even to a lineup with as much promise, talent and hype as that of the Ravens. Bleacher Report is well aware of the restlessness with which executives approach a team with championship expectations, and pitched some of the likeliest candidates to hit the trade block, even for winning organizations who don't necessarily have a must-make move on their hands.
They identified edge rusher David Ojabo as someone the Ravens should look into shopping, purposely straying away from "key contributors" amidst the team's hunt for a Super Bowl.
"David Ojabo hasn't become a key contributor yet," Kristopher Knox wrote. "He missed most of his 2022 rookie season while recovering from a torn Achilles, and he suffered a partially torn ACL in 2023. He appeared in 13 games last season and recorded two sacks, but he also played a mere 13 percent of the defensive snaps.
"With Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh leading the pass-rushing rotation and rookie second-rounder Mike Green also in the mix, Ojabo may face limited opportunities in his contract year. He'd probably benefit from a different situation, and the Ravens could save $1.8 million in cap space by moving him."
Again, the Ravens don't desperately need to move Ojabo, nor are they in an overly tough spot against the NFL's hard salary cap. But they're a bit mushy along the edge, and have some even younger up-and-comers like recent-draftee Green to consolidate the line from the side. Ojabo also is also young enough to still be worth a flier from one of the Ravens' peers, providing him with enough value to potentially bring back a late-day draft pick for the team that once picked him up in he second round.
"Baltimore should see whether Ojabo's draft pedigree and unrealized potential as a pass-rusher are enough to draw interest on the trade market," Knox concluded. Young pass-rushers usually attract relative positional interest around the league, and should they ravens determine that they'll no longer require Ojabo's routine services, he'll be worth a quick scan around the league.
Championship teams are good at finding value along the margins, with a situation like this providing the savvy front office with another opportunity to recoup value where no one else is looking.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!