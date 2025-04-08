Texas DB Linked to Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are getting closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will be looking at several positions to upgrade.
Baltimore Banner reporter Paul Mancano believes that the Ravens would benefit from adding a safety.
"We saw how many times the Ravens used that dime package last year. Having a third safety to go with Ar'Darius Washington, who we assume is going to be back, and Kyle Hamilton, is massive," Mancano said h/t BaltimoreRavens.com writer Kyle Phoenix.
Shaffer agrees with Mancano's idea and thinks that Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron would be a good fit for the team.
"I think probably the dream scenario is maybe teams are scared off by a Jahdae Barron, the Texas star's length," Shaffer said.
"He's very fast, very productive, very good but I think he has T-Rex arms for the position. I don't think he's going to fall anywhere close to 27, but if he does, then he becomes the guy you could drop in as a deep safety, ask to be a slot cornerback, just do a lot of Kyle Hamilton type role stuff. Even if he doesn't' look like Kyle Hamilton."
Barron has been flying up draft boards in recent weeks and may not even be available when the Ravens are on the clock, but if he is hovering around the No. 27 overall pick, Baltimore should consider trading up for him.
The Ravens have 11 picks to work with, and if they have to sacrifice one to add Barron to the secondary, it could be worth it.
Barron played five years at Texas and came away with five interceptions in his senior season, which ended in an All-American honor. He can be plugged right into the starting lineup and he will improve the Ravens defense.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!