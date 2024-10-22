Ravens Should Pursue Impactful Trade in Critical Area
The Baltimore Ravens put on another show of dominance on Monday night, thumping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 41-31 to run their winning streak to five games.
The Ravens did encounter some issues, as they surrendered 370 passing yards to Baker Mayfield, but much of that came late when the game was already decided.
Plus, we know Baltimore's pass defense has been having some issues in 2024, so giving up a ton of yards through the air is nothing new for the Ravens this season.
So, yes; Baltimore's secondary is an issue of concern for the team. But is there another way the Ravens can improve their defense in order to make life more difficult for opposing quarterbacks?
There absolutely is, and it's by acquiring another edge rusher.
Baltimore has already logged 22 sacks this season, so it's not like the Ravens aren't getting to the quarterback. However, 11.5 of those sacks of come from Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, so they could use some more depth in that area.
Remember: Baltimore lost both Jadeveon Clowney and Patrick Queen to free agency, so its pass rush definitely took a hit during the offseason.
But the good news is that the Ravens have until Nov. 5 to swing a trade for another pass rusher, and there should be numerous solid edge rushers available.
Baltimore has already been linked to a reunion with Clowney, and names like Za'Darius Smith (Cleveland Browns), Azeez Ojulari (New York Giants) and Josh Uche (New England Patriots) are also possibilities. Heck, the Ravens may even want to consider disgruntled New York Jets star Haason Reddick.
The need for an edge rusher is not nearly as pressing as the need for a defensive back in Baltimore, but adding another player who can rush opposing quarterbacks would unquestionably make life easier for the Ravens' ailing secondary.
Baltimore certainly looks like a Super Bowl contender, and bringing in another impactful defender in the front seven would be a major get.
Again, there should be ample opportunities for the Ravens to explore over these next couple of weeks, and it would behoove them to not come up empty-handed.
