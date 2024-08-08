Ravens' Defense Setting Foundation for Other Teams to Follow
The ability to draft and develop players and have them ready to step up when their number is called is one of the hallmarks for franchises that are consistently making the playoffs. One can argue few teams have been better at doing that on the defensive side of the ball than the Baltimore Ravens
If the Ravens' defense is going to remain among the NFL's elite units this season, their ability to replace players and coaches who have departed will be tested again.
Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald departed to become the Seattle Seahawks' head coach this offseason after leading a Baltimore defense that led the league in sacks and allowed the fewest points per game. In his place will be Zach Orr, who was previously the team's linebackers coach.
With Orr set to take the reins as defensive coordinator after Macdonald held the position for two seasons, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport spoke about how the Ravens' line of succession and success defensively is something many NFL franchises hope to do.
"What they've done in Baltimore is what it feels like to me a lot of teams want to do," Rapoport said. "They've created a defensive system where when they lose guys, like [when] they moved on from Wink Martindale after several successful seasons. He eventually went to the New York Giants [and] down to Michigan. When they see Mike Macdonald move on to go be the head coach of the Seahawks, they slot Zach Orr in, essentially run the same system, let a really bright young defensive coach rise but know the foundation is secure. That's how an organization like the Baltimore Ravens is good year in and year out."
Orr will have to find success with a different cast of players after linebacker Patrick Queen, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and safety Geno Stone were among the key contributors who departed in free agency. Part of the solution to keeping the Baltimore defense among the NFL's best is 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins.
Rapoport noted the rookie cornerback has impressed thus far in training camp and looks like the type of player Baltimore has coveted in its secondary. Rapoport compared Wiggins to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey when they drafted him in 2017. The veteran cornerback has made the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro team once in his seven-year career.
"It does seem that Nate Wiggins has really impressed," Rapoport said. "He's big, he's long, he looks like a Ravens corner. He's scrappy. Not saying he's the same person or he has the same potential, but talking about Marlon Humphrey seven or eight years ago, but if it ends up like that, then I think they will probably have done a fine job."
Wiggins will get his first taste of NFL action and Orr will make his debut as defensive coordinator when the Ravens host the Philadelphia Eagles in their first preseason game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
