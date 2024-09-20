Ravens RB Derrick Henry Almost Ended Up With Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry made an interesting admission Thursday while meeting with the media.
Ahead of Baltimore's Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington on Sunday, Henry revealed that he considered signing with "America's Team" as a free agent this past spring due to his proximity to the city as a Dallas native during the offseason.
However, he prioritized Baltimore's interest in him and ended up signing a two-year, $16 million deal with the Ravens in March after eight memorable years with the Tennessee Titans.
"If Baltimore wasn't interested, then I was thinking maybe Dallas because I live there," Henry said, per the team website. "It'd be a convenient spot. But Baltimore was interested and I'm thankful. ... Dallas is where I live in the offseason, and there are a lot of friends and family that will come to the game. I haven't played there since 2018; I played there two times in college. It's always a great environment."
With the Ravens currently sitting at 0-2 to start the season, Henry will be hoping he didn't make the wrong decision. Of course, things aren't exactly much better for the Cowboys, who are 1-1 after an embarrassing 41-19 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
Henry has only played at AT&T Stadium once in his NFL career, a 28-14 win for the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2018 season. He had just six carries for 27 yards but ran in a one-yard touchdown.
Through the first two games of his Ravens career, Henry has posted 31 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one catch for 12 yards.
He and the Ravens will look to secure their first win of the season Sunday against Dallas. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
