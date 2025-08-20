Ravens Star Among Most Valuable Fantasy Football Pickups
Derrick Henry has more than proven his value to fantasy football participants over the last decade.
The all-but-guaranteed Hall of Fame running back has spent the last nine years developing into one of the most trustworthy workhorses in the league, leading the NFL in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns multiple times. He trucked into the end zone 16 more times in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, nearly approaching 2,000 yards in his age-30 season.
The 5x Pro Bowler's shown no signs of slowing down, having eased his burden by making the transition from the Tennessee Titans to the Baltimore Ravens. Now that he's paired with a similarly terrifying ground threat in quarterback, Lamar Jackson, he's contributing to a contending situation as a key member of the deepest NFL team he's played for.
Fantasy owners have long bet on Henry to churn out rush-based possessions and counting results, and this upcoming season should be no different. Some may be tempted to fade the older running back with as many miles on his speedometer as Henry has, but he's personally given skeptics very little to work with.
He was marked as the best value pick of fantasy draft season by Bleacher Report, still very much worthy of a first-round selection. Henry isn't in talks to go first overall, but he still belongs in the top tier of week-to-week point generators. As Gary Davenport points out, "he didn't look old last year."
"Henry isn't a big factor in the passing game, but he doesn't have to be. In 2024, he surpassed 1,900 yards on the ground, tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns, averaged a career-high 5.9 yards per carry and finished the season third in PPR points among running backs."
Remember, it wasn't long ago that some pundits were starting to claim that the NFL had moved past the need for marquee running backs on star salaries. They have such short shelf lives, and players like Henry have proven to be such anomalies.
Henry, then, shouldn't have to conform to typical running back expectations. He'll keep barreling through grown men until he can't, and remains a good use of a first-round fantasy draft pickup.
The Ravens have something worth playing for, fully intent on capitalizing on their Super Bowl opportunity. Henry, having debuted as a Raven in last year's similarly high-stakes situation, will remain Jackson's most trusted scoring buddy in Baltimore's high-powered offense, and he's similarly projected to come through for fantasy owners picking in the middle-to-back half of the first round.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!