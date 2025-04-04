Ravens' Derrick Henry Putting in Work as Extension Talks Loom
Most NFL players take the early part of the offseason to rest up and recover after the grind that is the season itself, but not Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.
Henry, 31, is known for his intense workouts, with several of his exercises going viral online over the years. The latest viral workout came just days ago, and showed the veteran running back running uphill while wearing weighted chains and completing footwork drills.
The 6-2, 247-pound running back has long been one of the most impressive athletes in the NFL. He's deceptively fast for someone so big, and it makes him a nightmare for opposing defenders to try and bring down. As his numerous intense workouts show, his preparation is one of the main reasons why he's so dominant on the field.
Henry's workout comes at a time where a potential extension is very much on the table. Despite rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season with the Ravens, Henry's current deal - a two-year, $16 million contract he signed as a free agent last offseason - doesn't even place him in the top 10 among running backs in average salary.
He's due to become a free agent again next offseason, but the Ravens want to extend him well before that.
"We'll look at that," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters on Jan. 22. "I think it's a good question. I'm just so grateful that Derrick [Henry] chose us last year. He came in and … I can honestly just say his attitude and the way that he played was amazing to watch. His relationship with his teammates, his humility as a player, his work ethic – I can't wait to see him next year.
"I know it was tough on him to end the way it did; tough on all of us. But I think we have a chip on our shoulders to come back next year with a vengeance, to start faster than we started this year, to not start 0-2 next year, to get out of the gates faster. I think Derrick will be a big part of that."
The Philadelphia Eagles recently made Saquon Barkley - who rushed for over 2,000 yards, won Offensive Player of the Year and led them to a Super Bowl in his first season in midnight green - the highest-paid running back in league history with a two-year, $41.2 million extension. Henry likely won't make as much on his next deal, but it could be a point of comparison.
