Is Ravens' Derrick Henry Hall of Fame-Bound?
If his nickname of "King Henry" wasn't enough of an indication, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been nothing short of dominant throughout his career.
Henry, who signed with the Ravens this offseason after eight years with the Tennessee Titans, has been probably the best running back in the league over the past half decade. The 30-year-old has 9,502 rushing yards, 90 rushing touchdowns, four Pro Bowl selections and an Offensive Player of the Year award in 2020, and that's just scratching the surface of his accomplishments. Now, he joins an elite rushing team with a chance to boost his legacy even further.
Regarding his Hall of Fame chances, though, Henry may not even need that boost. CBS Sports had nine analysts assess the Hall of Fame candidacy of several current players, and seven of them believe Henry has already done enough to warrant a spot in Canton.
"King Henry's career stats leave something to be desired (he enters the 2024 season less than 500 rushing yards from 10,000 for his career), but some of his single-season marks probably make up for that and then some," CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo writes.
"Henry is a two-time rushing champion who has also led the NFL in touchdown runs on multiple occasions. He is also just one of eight players in league history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. In 2018, Henry tied Tony Dorsett's long-standing record for the longest run in NFL history, a 99-yard jaunt against the Jaguars on prime time that in hindsight appeared to jump-start his career."
The veteran's powerful running stule has captivated the hearts of the NFL world for years now, so it's no surprise to see him already being a shoe-in for football's highest honor.
Henry was previously a thorn in the Ravens' side for years, but now, he'll be terrorizing opposing defenses while wearing purple and black.
