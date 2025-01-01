Two Ravens Finish Atop Pro Bowl Fan Voting
The Baltimore Ravens hope to make it to Super Bowl LVIX and thus not send any players to this year's Pro Bowl Games. If they do end up sending players to Orlando, though, then they will likely send quite a few.
On Tuesday, the NFL released the results of fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, listing the top 10 players at each position. Two Ravens, running back Derrick Henry and strong safety Kyle Hamilton, finished as the top AFC players and third overall at their respective positions. A well-deserved honor considering the excellent seasons both are enjoying.
Henry's first season with the Ravens has been everything they could've wanted and then some. Through 16 games, the former Offensive Player of the Year ranks second league-wide with 1,783 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. There's a slim chance he could reach 2,000 yards for the second time in his career, making him the first player in NFL history to do so.
Hamilton, on the other hand, is enjoying an excellent follow-up to his All-Pro season in 2023. The third-year safety has 104 total tackles, nine passes defended and an interception, which came in the Christmas Day massacre of the Houston Texans. It's very plausible that he ends up making All-Pro for the second year in a row.
There are also several Ravens who finished in the top 10 for their respective positions. The full list is as follows:
- C Tyler Linderbaum (No. 5 NFL, No. 2 AFC)
- CB Marlon Humphrey (No. 3 NFL, No. 2 AFC)
- FB Patrick Ricard (No. 5 NFL, No. 3 AFC)
- ILB Roquan Smith (No. 5 NFL, No. 2 AFC)
- LS Nick Moore (No. 10 NFL, No. 5 AFC)
- OLB Kyle Van Noy (No. 8 NFL, No. 4 AFC)
- QB Lamar Jackson (No. 5 NFL, No. 3 AFC)
- TE Mark Andrews (No. 9 NFL, No. 4 AFC)
- WR Zay Flowers (No. 10 NFL, No. 5 AFC)
Clearly, there's no shortage of quality players in Baltimore. Will those players make their way to Orlando, or will they be in New Orleans preparing for the biggest game of their lives? Only time will tell.
