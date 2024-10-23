Ravens' Derrick Henry Jokes About Speed
Derrick Henry has been everything the Baltimore Ravens could've hoped for and then some, yet he's still finding ways to improve.
For instance, King Henry ripped off an 81-yard run in Monday night's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and looked like he could go all the way, but Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum pushed him out of bounds at the Tampa Bay 11. The Ravens found the end zone a few plays later as Mark Andrews scored his second touchdown of the game, but Henry felt like he could've done more.
After the game, Henry joked about how "slow" he was on that run, and how he could've found the end zone if he was just a bit faster.
"I'm slow as hell. I got knocked out of bounds," Henry told reporters postgame. "I don't want to talk about it ... It pissed me off to see that. I'm pissed off by that."
Henry started out slow on Monday, but eventually finished the game with 169 yards on only 15 carries, half of them coming on that one run. He didn't score a rushing touchdown for the first time this season, but made up for it with his second receiving touchdown of the year.
With Henry playing out of his mind, the Ravens' offense has been nearly unstoppable. After Week 7, they lead the league in rushing yards (210.9 per game) and total yards (461.4 per game) by a wide margin and are tied for the league lead in scoring (31.1 points per game). Henry, the league leader in rushing by a country mile, knows it takes everyone for the offense to succeed.
"Like I said, it takes all 11 guys. [The] offensive line is doing a hell of a job; I mean a hell of a job. All the credit goes to them. Receivers are blocking; tight ends; Pat Ricard being the beast [and] the juggernaut and making my job easier. 'Trav' [Travis Switzer] our run game coordinator coming up with the runs and putting us in the position to have success; 'Monk' [offensive coordinator Todd Monken]. It takes all of us – we [are] all tied in together to have success and thank God – hopefully it keeps. I hope it keeps going."
