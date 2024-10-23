Ravens Star Avoids Serious Injury
After a rough past few years, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been outstanding to start this season.
In seven games, Humphrey, 29, has 33 total tackles, eight passes defended and four interceptions, tied for the second-most in the league. He's come up big when it matters too, such as his pick late in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals that allowed the Ravens to force overtime. Most recently, Humphrey had two picks in Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which completely flipped momentum in Baltimore's favor.
Unfortunately, Humphrey suffered an injury while making his second pick and did not return to the game. The Ravens continued to dominate, but there was definitely concern over their star cornerback.
Good news for Baltimore, though, Humphrey avoided serious injury and is still walking around. His status for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns is in question, but that's much better than the alternative.
Even if Humphrey can't play on Sunday, the Ravens feel confident enough in their secondary depth to get the job done.
"I think we're so deep as a unit and as a team that [it was a] seamless transition," safety Kyle Hamilton told reporters after Monday's game. "I really don't think, if you didn't know personnel-wise, it didn't change the game at all really. Guys stepped up, come in and know what to do and are prepared, and credit to the coaches for getting everybody ready."
Still, the Ravens woul like Humphrey back sooner rather than later, especially since fellow corners Brandon Stephens and Nate Wiggins suffered minor injuries against Tampa Bay. However, the return of nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet, a role Humphrey played throughout much of his absence, should be a nice boost in the secondary.
Baltimore's first injury report of the week, which releases Wednesday afternoon, should shine more light on Humphrey's status against Cleveland.
