Ravens RB Derrick Henry Reflects on Latest Milestone
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry continues to cement himself among the NFL's all-time greats.
In Week 9's 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos, Henry became No. 8 on the all-time rushing touchdowns list with 101, as his two scores helped him officially pass legendary running backs Barry Sanders, Marshall Faulk and Shaun Alexander.
After the win, Henry said that he's "thankful" for reaching that historic mark while also giving credit to everyone that's helped him along the way.
"God has been tremendously good to me, and I'm thankful," Henry said, per the team website. "Credit to everybody who's been a part of my career [and] to help me get to this milestone. Barry Sanders is like a running back superhero, so that's very cool. I don't take it for granted."
However, he admitted he wasn't too happy with his own performance. Henry finished with 23 carries for 106 yards and the two scores along with one catch for 27 yards.
"We got it over with, and it is what it is," Henry said. "For me to have the day that I had, I give the credit to everybody blocking. I'm not happy with how I played, and I need to do better this next game. Any success I have, give the credit to them. To me, I'm not too happy about the game."
Through his first nine games as a member of the Ravens, Henry has tallied 168 carries for 1,052 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's added nine catches for 93 yards and two receiving scores.
Headed into Week 10's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, he leads the league in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
Henry and the Ravens will look to make it a regular-season sweep over the Bengals when the two AFC North rivals kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!