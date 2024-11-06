Ravens Defense Looking To Right Their Wrong vs. Bengals
In their Week 5 clash, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals offense put on a scintillating display en route to combining for 79 points.
While that was fun for the fans and each offense, the defenses didn't share the same enthusiasm. The Ravens went on to win 41-38 in overtime on a game-winning field goal from Justin Tucker, but the win still left a bad taste in the mouth of their defense.
With Baltimore's defense set to get its second shot at the Joe Burrow-led Bengals offense, safety Kyle Hamilton said his unit is looking to do their part this time around as opposed to being carried by quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and the rest of the offense.
"From a defensive perspective – obviously, we won that game, but I feel like the offense kind of willed us to that win," Hamilton said on Tuesday. "We're not proud of that game, and it's something that we learned from, and we want to come back and improve on, and we have the opportunity to do that and right our wrong."
The Bengals' 38 points were the most Baltimore has allowed this season and 442 total yards is the second-most the Ravens have given up. Burrow completed 30 of 39 passes for 392 yards, five touchdowns and an interception, though, the pick by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey with 3:05 left in the fourth quarter paved the way for Tucker's game-tying 56-yard field goal to force overtime.
Baltimore also struggled to contain receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase caught 10 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, while Higgins had nine catches for 83 yards and two scores. Higgins' odds of playing appear bleak after he missed the last two games with a quadriceps injury and has yet to practice this week.
Hamilton credited the Bengals' success on offense to Burrow being comfortable throughout the day. But with the experience of the first matchup and the Ravens coming off of one of their best performances of the season in a 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos, the Ravens safety believes they're poised to play better this time around against Cincinnati.
"I think it was just a lot of space, and it's too easy for them," Hamilton said. "I think Joe [Burrow] was pretty comfortable, for the most part, the whole game, and he's pretty dangerous when you let him get that comfortable. Communication – all that stuff – we've improved on, [but we] still have a ways to go, but I'm excited to see what we do on Thursday."
The Ravens (6-3) and Bengals (4-5) square off on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
