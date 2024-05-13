Ravens WR Drawing Super Bowl Champion Comparisons
For a fourth-round pick, Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Devontez Walker has generated a ton of hype within the fanbase.
Between his tall frame, blistering speed and strong production in college, Walker seems to have all the tools needed to succeed at the NFL level. In fact, Walker's skillset draws comparison to another Ravens receiver, one who was a fan-favorite about a decade ago.
When speaking on The Lounge podcast, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta compared Walker to former Baltimore receiver Torrey Smith, one of the best receivers the team has ever drafted.
“I say would size and speed [and] big playability outside,” DeCosta said. “[Can] take the top off, catch the ball and go can break a tackle.
“You could count on him as a glue guy. I just think Tez has a has a lot of the same qualities.”
A 2011 second-round pick who played college ball at Maryland, Smith was a quintessential deep threat for the Ravens as he averaged 16.9 yards per reception during his time with the team. He made a great complement to the much-bigger Anquan Boldin, the Ravens' other top receiver in the early 2010s. The duo even helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII in 2012, aiding a legendary run by quarterback Joe Flacco.
Comparatively, Walker is actually slightly faster and taller than Smith was coming out of college, but he is also quite a bit lighter. He also averaged 17 yards per reception last year at North Carolina, so he has shown to be a quality deep threat.
Comparing Walker to Smith, a two-time Super Bowl champion, before the rookie has even played a single snap is a high benchmark to set, but if he's as good as advertised, he could very well live up to that comparison.
