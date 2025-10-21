Ravens Dip in Power Rankings After Bye
Despite not even playing last week while on bye, most national pundits are even more down on the Baltimore Ravens. The consensus belief was already grim with them being viewed as a bottom half of the league team, with their lowest ranking being No. 27 and their highest being No. 18. Now, it’s time to see where the team lands in the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 8.
Sports Illustrated: 23 (Last week: 23)
"Not having Lamar Jackson available after the bye would be an absolute gut punch to this team. I’m not going to make this a referendum on toughness or willingness like some, but Jackson’s availability at this critical moment will be the foundation of many narratives to come." - Conor Orr
ESPN: 26 (Last week: 24)
"Derrick Henry is the headliner of the Ravens' backfield, but (Justice) Hill is the go-to back in passing situations. He is a trusted pass protector and a capable pass catcher. Since 2023, Hill is tied for third on the Ravens with 88 receptions. He also averages 9.4 yards after the catch, which is the most by a Baltimore player with at least 50 catches since 2023. General manager Eric DeCosta has even called Hill "one of the unsung heroes" on the team." - Jamison Hensley
The Ringer: 20 (Last week: 19)
"My confidence levels aren’t particularly high for Baltimore given that this team is 1-5, and it wasn’t playing all that well as a team before Lamar Jackson got hurt. But the schedule is shaping up to work in the Ravens’ favor from here on out—especially with Jackson back in the lineup. Baltimore has a string of mediocre opponents over the next six weeks. If Jackson can drag this team to around .500 by Thanksgiving weekend, the playoffs are not out of the question." - Diante Lee
NFL.com: 23 (Last week: 23)
"It was a much-needed rest week for the Ravens, and for us, a chance to recalibrate their scenario. It’s still not pretty, thanks to their own bad turn of events, but there’s at least a ray of hope with Lamar Jackson’s expected return. They’re 1-0 in the AFC North, and Pittsburgh’s loss to the Bengals has loosened the Steelers' stranglehold on the division just a little. The Ravens still have two cracks left against Pittsburgh, and though an improved Bears team and three straight road games are upcoming, the schedule doesn’t really stiffen until December. They’ll still be up against it defensively, even with reinforcements coming (including Roquan Smith vs. his former team), but maybe the unit can build off an encouraging showing against the Rams in Week 6." - Eric Edholm
Sporting News: 24 (Last week: 26)
"The Ravens have been reeling defensively all season with piling injuries exacerbating the situation. Their offense tried its best to keep up but that was impossible without two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. They first need respectability before any thoughts of saving a season that's probably already lost.
Yahoo Sports: 18 (Last week: 21)
"Now we get to see what the Ravens will be this season. The Steelers’ loss in Week 7 helped them. Getting Lamar Jackson back for Week 8, if he's ready, is a bigger help. Baltimore is 1-5 but might quickly move up the ratings.
The Athletic: 26 (Last week: 25)
"Our playoff predictor still gives the Ravens a 40 percent chance of reaching the postseason. The offense will surely be fine once it (namely Lamar Jackson) gets healthy. But unless this defense fixes things, it’s a waste of time to talk playoffs.
USA Today: 25 (Last week: 24)
"QB Lamar Jackson still isn't practicing on the other side of a Week 7 bye. What happens when you push a panic button anyway?" - Nate Davis
Pro Football Talk: 25 (Last week: 25)
"The window is closing fast." - Mike Florio
Bleacher Report: 25 (Last week: 27)
"Since the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, only three NFL teams have made the playoffs after a 1-5 start. So, yes, the Baltimore Ravens have an uphill climb to make their fourth consecutive trip to the postseason, but they have the offensive stars in Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to go on a midseason run. However, Baltimore needs Jackson healthy following its bye week and a healthier, re-energized defense after giving up the most points per game through the first six weeks of the season. The Ravens are near the bottom of the rankings, but don't expect them to stay there." - Maurice Moton
CBS Sports: 23 (Last week: 23)
"As they come off the bye, their season might hinge on a victory this week over the Bears. How healthy is Lamar Jackson? Will he play?" - Pete Prisco
Fox Sports: 24 (Last week: 23)
"Lamar Jackson might be about to return — maybe? — and the Ravens are heading into a soft spot in their schedule. At 1-5 with a defense that is banged up, will it all be too late?
Sharp Football Analysis: 27 (Last week 25)
"The Ravens got a chance to regroup this week after an unexpectedly rocky start to 2025. They started 1-2 before losing Lamar Jackson in the 3rd quarter of the team’s trip to Kansas City. Jackson is expected to attempt a return this week after the much-needed bye, although that lingering hamstring ailment may set the 2023 MVP, and maybe Baltimore’s season, back another week.
" - Will Mauro
