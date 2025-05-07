Ravens Draft Class Ranks Just Outside Top 10
The Baltimore Ravens' 2025 draft class has drawn a ton of praise over the past week and half, with some pundits even declaring it as one of the league's best.
Few, if any, analysts have declared the Ravens' draft class to be outright bad, but there are those who aren't quite as high on it as others. Among that group is NFL.com's Gennaro Filice, as he gave the draft class a B grade while ranking it No. 12 in the league.
Filice was seemingly torn on the Ravens' selection of edge rusher Mike Green in the second round. On one hand, Green is a relentless pass rusher who will provide a nice boost on the edge. On the other hand, the former Marshall star faced two previous accusations of sexual assault, and though the Ravens insist they've done their due diligence, it's still a concern that looms large.
Filice also named his sleeper pick for each team, as well as his overall favorite pick. For the former, he named former Rutgers cornerback Robert Longerbeam, whom the Ravens drafted in the sixth round.
"A standout performer at the combine, both in athletic testing and positional drills, Longerbeam was beloved at Rutgers for his culture-setting attitude and play style," Filice wrote. "While he played outside corner for the Scarlet Knights, his smaller frame will likely push him inside in the NFL."
As for his overall favorite pick, Filice named former Georgia safety Malaki Starks, who the Ravens drafted at No. 27 overall.
"Having sung Starks’ praises for months, I was very interested to see where MY GUY would end up," Filice wrote. "And frankly, I couldn’t imagine a better landing spot. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr’s undoubtedly dreaming up all the ways he can mix and match the versatile skill sets of Starks and Kyle Hamilton. I presume the newbie will primarily play center field, allowing Hamilton to return to more of a lurking-disruptor role closer to the line of scrimmage."
The Ravens got their first look at all of their rookies in purple and black at this weekend's rookie minicamp, and they certainly can't wait to see them in action during an actual game.
