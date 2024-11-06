Ravens Earn High Praise For Trade Deadline Moves
Tuesday's trade deadline has come and gone, and the Baltimore Ravens are one of many teams that look a little bit different.
Baltimore's big move on Tuesday was acquiring cornerback Tre'Davious White from the Los Angeles Rams, adding some much-needed depth to a beleaguered secondary. Last week, though, the Ravens acquired former 1,000-yard wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers, adding another elite route-runner for Lamar Jackson.
After acquiring two solid veterans, and for dirt cheap at that, the Ravens did enough to be a trade deadline winner, at least according to Mike Jones of The Athletic.
"The Ravens scored on multiple fronts," Jones wrote. "First: The Panthers were so desperate, they were willing to part with Johnson for virtually nothing (a late-round pick swap). Johnson, who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 with Pittsburgh after recording 1,161 receiving yards, averaged 873 receiving yards per season entering 2024 and should help improve a unit that features Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.
"Second: The Ravens also got help for their defense by acquiring Tre'Davious White from the Rams. White earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020 but has since battled injuries. The 29-year-old has played in only four games this season but could bring depth to Baltimore's secondary if he can stay healthy. If not, Baltimore gave up next to nothing (seventh-round pick swap) to get him."
Despite the additions of White and Johnson, the Ravens still caught some flak for their failure to add a pass-rusher. Baltimore ranks 22nd in pass rush win rate (per ESPN), and the lack of pressure has led to opposing quarterbacks tearing apart the defense.
There were some pass-rushers on the move ahead of the deadline. The most notable one is former Raven Za'Darius Smith, who the Cleveland Browns traded to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Others included Preston Smith (Green Bay Packers to Pittsburgh Steelers), Baron Browning (Denver Broncos to Arizona Cardinals) and Josh Uche (New England Patriots to Kansas City Chiefs).
Additionally, one of the most notable names not to move was New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Olujari. The Giants reportedly received multiple calls on the pending free agent, with the Ravens possibly being among them, but the high price tag led to him staying put.
Now with the deadline in the rear-view mirror, the Ravens will be counting on their current group to get the job done, and only time will tell how that works out.
That said, it's hard to argue that the additions of Johnson and White are anything but a positive, and should only help Baltimore in its Super Bowl quest.
