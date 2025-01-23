Raven Country

Ravens Projected to Land Another Star CB

The Baltimore Ravens are getting better in the secondary in ESPN's latest mock draft.

Jeremy Brener

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel during the second half of U-M's 30-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel during the second half of U-M's 30-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are now officially done with their season after being eliminated in the Divisional Round at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

Now, the Ravens can focus on the offseason with free agency and the draft, where they will have the No. 27 overall pick.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. conducted a recent mock draft where the Ravens would select cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. from East Carolina.

"Teams will be watching Revel's medicals as he recovers from a torn ACL that ended his 2024 season in September. He has tremendous size (6-3) and leans on his strong instincts to make plays. Revel -- who would be the first East Carolina first-rounder since Chris Johnson in 2008 -- had two interceptions in three games this season, including a pick-six," Kiper Jr. writes.

"Now picture Revel in the Baltimore secondary with Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Kyle Hamilton. He could fill free agent Brandon Stephens' void and help limit the big plays that burned the Ravens this season; they allowed 58 completions for 20 or more yards, third most in the league."

Revel was considered to be one of the top cornerbacks in the draft pre-injury, and it's possible that he would have been one of the top 15 picks or so had he not gotten hurt.

That being said, Revel is one of the most talented defenders in the NFL Draft, and the Ravens could benefit from adding him to the secondary.

Revel wouldn't have the pressure of proving himself right away if he joined a contender like the Ravens, who also took a cornerback last year with Wiggins at No. 30 overall.

Revel would be the second half of a potential partnership of the future with the cornerbacks as Humphrey gets up there with his age-29 season next fall.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News