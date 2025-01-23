Ravens Projected to Land Another Star CB
The Baltimore Ravens are now officially done with their season after being eliminated in the Divisional Round at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
Now, the Ravens can focus on the offseason with free agency and the draft, where they will have the No. 27 overall pick.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. conducted a recent mock draft where the Ravens would select cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. from East Carolina.
"Teams will be watching Revel's medicals as he recovers from a torn ACL that ended his 2024 season in September. He has tremendous size (6-3) and leans on his strong instincts to make plays. Revel -- who would be the first East Carolina first-rounder since Chris Johnson in 2008 -- had two interceptions in three games this season, including a pick-six," Kiper Jr. writes.
"Now picture Revel in the Baltimore secondary with Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Kyle Hamilton. He could fill free agent Brandon Stephens' void and help limit the big plays that burned the Ravens this season; they allowed 58 completions for 20 or more yards, third most in the league."
Revel was considered to be one of the top cornerbacks in the draft pre-injury, and it's possible that he would have been one of the top 15 picks or so had he not gotten hurt.
That being said, Revel is one of the most talented defenders in the NFL Draft, and the Ravens could benefit from adding him to the secondary.
Revel wouldn't have the pressure of proving himself right away if he joined a contender like the Ravens, who also took a cornerback last year with Wiggins at No. 30 overall.
Revel would be the second half of a potential partnership of the future with the cornerbacks as Humphrey gets up there with his age-29 season next fall.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!