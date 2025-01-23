Ravens LB Named T.J. Watt Pro Bowl Replacement
It's been a busy Thursday morning for the Baltimore Ravens.
After quarterback Lamar Jackson was named an MVP finalist, and Jackson and running back Derrick Henry were named Offensive Player of the Year finalists, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy has now been named to the Pro Bowl games. Originally an alternate, Van Noy replaces Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt, who will not participate due to injury.
Van Noy, 33, has been an absolute monster since signing with Baltimore early last season, racking up 21.5 sacks in that time. This season, the 11-year veteran posted a career-high 12.5 sacks, ranking fourth in the league. The Ravens have allowed Van Noy to use his natural pass-rushing talent to the fullest, which most of his previous teams did not
On a recent episode of "The Lounge" podcast, Van Noy shared how rewarding it is to produce like this in his mid 30s, showing he's still got it.
"It meant a lot," Van Noy said. "A lot of hard work. It's the second year I've been able to focus on strictly pass rushing. It's the enjoyment of all the hard work and then seeing the success from it."
Unfortunately, Van Noy was not named to the Pro Bowl originally, which he admitted bothered him in some way. He's been an underrated player throughout his entire career despite winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and this just seemed to be another case of him flying under the radar.
"I was pretty disappointed," Van Noy said. "But, you know, it's not in the cards. I've always been a team guy, but it would've been cool to get an accolade."
With Van Noy now going to the Pro Bowl, the Ravens will send a league-leading 10 players to Orlando next week. Other Ravens going include Jackson, Henry, wide receiver Zay Flowers (who could withdraw due to injury), fullback Patrick Ricard, center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton.
