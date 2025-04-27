Ravens Excited to See 'Really Talented' Kicker in Action
The Baltimore Ravens were previously the the only team in the NFL that had never drafted a kicker, but with more questions at the position than ever before, it felt like the right time to finally pull the trigger.
The Ravens finally ended that 30-year drought on Saturday when they drafted Arizona kicker Tyler Loop with the No. 186 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Over his four years with the Wildcats, Loop made 83.8 percent of his field goal attempts with a long of 62 yards, as well as 98.4 percent of his extra point attempts.
Of course, the Ravens did their homework on Loop before selecting him, but they're still incredibly excited to get a closer look at him throughout the offseason.
"I think [Loop] is a really talented player. ... So, we're excited to see what he can do," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Saturday evening. "I've actually never met Tyler. I'm looking forward to that. He'll be here next week, and we will get a chance to see his leg, and that will help us address what our decision making is going to be moving forward."
Justin Tucker has been the Ravens' kicker since his rookie season in 2012 and is the most-accurate kicker in NFL history, but he's now under league investigation as he faces sexual misconduct allegations from 16 different women. DeCosta reaffirmed that the Ravens are "just kind of waiting" for the league to finish its investigation, but it's not clear when that will be.
The addition of Loop could be a clear indication of the Ravens knowing what direction they'll go with Tucker, but at least publicly, DeCosta maintains that the two aren't correlated.
"I haven't really thought about that at this point," DeCosta said. "I just thought [Loop] was a really talented player, and it made sense for us to do that for a lot of different reasons. We've told you guys multiple times this spring that we would look at kickers, and so, for us, it's like any other position this year. We evaluated all these guys, [and] we felt like he was draftable. We felt like he was the best kicker. It made sense for us to take him."
