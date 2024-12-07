Ravens Coach Explains Rookie Roller Coaster for Nate Wiggins
Most of the Baltimore Ravens' rookies have seen minimal playing time this season, but some have already emerged as key contributors.
Wiggins, the Ravens' first-round pick at No. 30 overall has quietly put together a solid rookie season for himself. The Clemson product has 10 passes defended in 11 games, and has allowed a passer rating of just 73.4 according to Pro Football Focus. He's yet to record his first career interception, but his season has still largely been a success.
That said, both Wiggins and the Ravens know there's plenty of room to grow, mostly in refining his game.
"[Wiggins has] been inconsistent and consistent, inconsistent and consistent," assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Chris Hewitt said Tuesday. "So, that's something that you do – you take the good with the bad with the rookie, but he has a lot of ability, so you see the upside with that.
"He's made those strides from early in the season going late into the season, and I continue to see him continuing to keep on getting better. I'd like to see him get his hands on the ball a little bit more – at least complete the catches, instead of just breaking it up. But I love where Nate is at right now."
Baltimore's secondary has been a weakness throughout the season, though numerous personnel changes have helped the unit improve over the past few weeks. Wiggins, however, has been a solid piece the entire time, and should only continue to grow throughout his career.
