Despite Criticism, Ravens See Growth in Starting Guard
Throughout the season, starting right guard Daniel Faalele has been an extremely contentious player among Baltimore Ravens fans. Some want to see him benched in favor of a more natural fit at the position, others believe he's doing a solid job and should stay in the lineup.
It's not hard to guess what side of the debate Baltimore's coaches fall on. On Tuesday, offensive line coach George Warhop detailed the growth he's seen in the first-year starter.
"I think Daniel's doing a great job," Warhop said. "I am excited about him. Every week he gets a little bit better. He's a big, physical dude. What truly is impressive is his pass [protection]. What's really impressive is to watch him change direction in short area and get his hands on guys. That's still a work in progress – his hands. But the way he moves laterally, and the things he can do in pass [protection] I think is pretty impressive, so I'm excited about him and his future."
There are some points that back up Warhop's reasoning. Faalele has a solid 66.3 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 44th among 121 qualified guards. He's also allowed just one sack on the season.
However, there are also some points going against his line of thinking. PFF credits him with 24 pressures allowed on the season, which ranks 101st among all guards. His 56.7 overall grade and 53.2 run-blocking grade also leave something to be desired.
Most critics of Faalele want to see Ben Cleveland, a natural guard as opposed to a converted tackle, take his place up front. Cleveland has seen very little action on offense this season, mostly coming in as an extra blocker on rare occasions.
Despite the outside noise, it's clear that the Ravens strongly believe that Faalele is the best man for the job. That belief has produced mixed results so far, but the home stretch and the postseason will hopefully provide a clearer verdict.
