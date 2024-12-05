Ravens' Lamar Jackson Fired Up Entering Bye Week
As the Baltimore Ravens limp into their bye week, everyone in the building knows that something has to change.
The Ravens have now lost two of their past three games in excruciating fashion, and the frustration is clear to see. After Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Lamar Jackson had some choice words to describe his team's performance, particularly on offense. He apologized for his colorful language soon after, but did not apologize for showing his competitive fire.
"I'm sorry for this," Jackson said. "I'm just mad, because I feel like we should win these games, and we're not getting them done."
Now with the bye, Jackson and co. have a chance to regroup and prepare for the final stretch. However, the two-time MVP believes the best solution is to get back on the field as soon as possible, so the Ravens expect him to come out of the break hungry.
"He kind of had the feeling of, 'I hate that we have a bye week, because I want to play next week to get this off my chest,' type of feeling," quarterbacks coach Tee Martin said Tuesday. "So, he was that way yesterday too, so hopefully [he'll] get away a little bit for the body [and] for the mind and comes back refreshed with that same energy heading into Giants week."
Jackson has been ultra-competitive throughout his entire career, promising to bring Baltimore a Super Bowl from the moment he arrived. As he continues to push for his first ring, he doesn't plan on changing his mindset any time soon.
"I'm always going to put myself at the front line, no matter if I played good or not," Jackson said. "I played alright, but yes. I'm just ticked off, because we left things out there on that field – me and everyone. It's a team sport, and there's no 'I' in team."
