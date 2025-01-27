Ravens Extend OC Todd Monken
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has done wonders in his two years with the team, and is now being rewarded as such.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the two sides are finalizing a contract extension to keep Monken in Baltimore.
Monken, 58, arrived in Baltimore following the 2022 season, replacing the much-maligned Greg Roman. In two seasons with the Ravens, he's only transformed the offense into one of the most-dynamic the league has ever seen.
Last season was a great start, as the Ravens ranked sixth in total offense and fourth in scoring offense. Lamar Jackson won his second MVP award, and the run game was especially impressive, but it felt like there was still room to grow.
This season, the Ravens offense not only improved, but became one of the most-dominant in years. Baltimore ranked first in total offense and third in scoring offense, marking the first time in franchise history that it led the league in yardage. Jackson had an even better season than his MVP-winning campaign in 2023, while newcomer Derrick Henry dominated on the ground all season long.
Additionally, the Ravens made NFL history in more ways than one. They became the first team in NFL history to score 40 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns, as well as the first to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 3,000. They also racked up 7,224 total yards on the season, the third-most in NFL history behind the 2011 New Orleans Saints (7,474) and 2013 Denver Broncos (7,317).
The Ravens have several great players on offense, but Monken's scheme has allowed them to truly thrive in the way they have, so this extension is well earned. Despite interviewing for head-coaching jobs in each of the past two years, it looks like he will call Baltimore home for the foreseeable future.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!