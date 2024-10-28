Ravens HC Explains Benching Starting Safety
The Baltimore Ravens suffered an upset loss at the hands of their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns in Week 8, but did so without a familiar face in the starting lineup on defense.
Ravens safety Marcus Williams was healthy scratch against the Browns after starting each of his first 28 games for Baltimore dating back to the 2022 season. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about it postgame and said the decision was due to defensive personnel.
"It was a personnel decision," Harbaugh said. "We're kind of working through some things there. I feel very confidence Marcus is going to be out there playing great football for the rest of the season."
The Ravens secondary didn't exactly look improved with Williams out of the lineup. Baltimore's defensive backs had multiple dropped interceptions and allowed Browns quarterback Jameis Winston to finish 27 of 41 passing for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He found receiver Cedric Tilman for the game-winning 38-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left after he easily got behind the defense for the score. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton tied a team-high with 10 total tackles but dropped what would've been the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter one play before the Browns took the lead for good.
As for Williams, he had started the first seven games of the season headed into Week 8 while tallying 25 total tackles (19 solo), one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
Last season, he started all 11 games he appeared in while posting 55 total tackles (35 solo) and eight pass breakups.
It's unclear if the Ravens will look to trade Williams at some point this season or if he will be active in a depth role for Week 9's meeting at against the Denver Broncos. Baltimore and Denver will kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
