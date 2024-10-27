Ravens Crumble to Jameis Winston and Browns
It was a typical AFC North slugfest between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in their Week 8 clash and it culminated in the Ravens blowing a late lead in a 29-24 loss to their division rival.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense got the ball with 59 seconds left in the game down by five points and drove to the Browns' 24-yard-line with 22 seconds left in the game and no timeouts. Baltimore took three shots at the end zone but failed to score as time expired.
The Ravens took a 24-23 lead after they drove down the field and scored on a two-yard run by Derrick Henry with 2:36 left in the fourth quarter. Cleveland responded by getting into Ravens territory and was on the edge of field goal range. On first and 15 after a false start, Jameis Winston hit Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton in the hands but the All-Pro safety was unable to hold onto the ball. One play later, Winston hit Cedric Tillman for the game-winning 38-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the game.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Ravens and a five-game losing streak for the Browns.
Jackson completed 23 of 38 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 46 yards.
Henry had 11 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. Flowers was the Ravens' leading receiver with seven catches for 115 yards. Mark Andrews caught five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown and Nelson Agholor had two catches for 25 yards and scored on an 11-yard pass from Jackson.
The Ravens defense couldn't contain Winston in his first start for Cleveland. He completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns and picked apart a Ravens secondary that was without cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins.
The Browns had four players with at least five catches and 60 receiving yards. Tillman led the Browns' receiving corps, catching seven passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
Hamilton forced the lone turnover of the game on a strip sack for a Ravens defense that missed multiple opportunities for turnovers. Hamilton's turnover led to Agholor's touchdown right before the end of the first half.
Baltimore (5-3) returns home on Nov. 3 to face the Denver Broncos (4-3) at 1 p.m. ET.
