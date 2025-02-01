Ravens DB Set for Massive Payday
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton has two years left of his contract under team control, but signing him to a new long-term deal could be an option this offseason.
Hamilton, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has emerged as a key player for the Ravens defense and one of the best players in the league.
That's why ESPN writer Dan Graziano predicts that extension talks could begin between Hamilton and the Ravens this offseason, where the defensive back gets a four-year deal worth $88 million with $50 million guaranteed.
"If the Ravens wanted to play hardball, they could afford to wait. They'd have the ability to franchise Hamilton in 2027, and the franchise number for safeties is generally among the lowest in the league. But it's not like Baltimore to do that with a franchise cornerstone player like Hamilton, so I would expect the Ravens to discuss a new deal this offseason," Graziano writes.
"Tampa Bay's Antoine Winfield Jr. did a favor for the rest of the safety market with his extension last offseason, pushing the top end to around $21 million per year. Hamilton can and should expect to top Winfield whether his deal gets done this offseason or next."
It would be wise for the Ravens to get Hamilton on a long-term deal now because he is likely on pace to boost his market next season, putting Baltimore in a tougher spot to extend him. The Ravens probably already know that they want Hamilton around for the long haul, so why waste any time messing around?
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta hinted that the team could look to extend Hamilton and some of his other 2022 draft classmates.
"Well, we'll work on that. I mean, I think I sat up here in 2019 and said we're going to try to retain as many of our good young players as we can, and I think we've done that. I'm proud of that, and I think you'll see that continue this offseason," DeCosta said.
