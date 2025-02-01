Ravens Acquire Star DB in Enticing Trade Proposal
The Baltimore Ravens definitely need to address their secondary this offseason, as they ranked No. 31 in the NFL in pass defense this past year.
While cornerback is probably more of a pressing need for the Ravens, they could still use another safety alongside of Kyle Hamilton, and Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport may have the answer: New Orleans Saints star Tyrann Mathieu.
In a piece where Davenport listed some trades to shake up the NFL in the coming months, he proposed that Baltimore sends a fifth-round draft pick to the Saints in exchange for Mathieu.
"The Ravens did a lot of things well in 2024. Playing the pass was not one of them," Davenport wrote. "The Ravens secondary surrendered the second-most passing yards per game in the regular season, and that pass defense was the team's undoing in the postseason. ... If Mathieu could turn back the clock for Baltimore in 2025, he could be the most impactful trade of any of the moves featured here—or at least the one offering the most bang for the proverbial buck."
Mathieu played in every game this past season, registering 62 tackles, three interceptions, a couple of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and seven passes defended.
The 32-year-old may not be the same force he was earlier in his career, but he remains a very productive player and would definitely represent a major addition for the Ravens' secondary.
Mathieu has made three Pro Bowl appearances while also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections throughout his NFL tenure.
The LSU product has also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.
He has just one year remaining on his deal, so he absolutely could represent a very viable trade piece for the Saints, and if he is available, Baltimore should undoubtedly check in.
